‘Bachleor’ Season 22 to include New Roads’ Lauren Jarreau

Something you may have missed during the snowy weekend: Louisiana’s got some representation on Season 22 of The Bachelor.

Lauren Jarreau

Age: 33

Occupation: Recent Master Gradute

Hometown: New Roads, Louisiana pic.twitter.com/Yvk0dtVu3R — Bachelor Nation (@bachelorn234) December 8, 2017

The new season… now old enough to compete for the Bachelor’s heart, if it wanted to…. will include Lauren Jarreau, 33, of New Roads among the 29 women seeking to woo race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Besides being one of four Laurens in the cast (there’s also Lauren B., Lauren G., and Lauren S.), Lauren J. recently graduated with her masters from LSU and wants to be a social worker. She’s been married before, according to the Nov. 2013 issue of “Vegas Rated Magazine”, and worked as a model-server at XS for several years.

With a degree in psychology, our Hot Stuff of the month, Lauren Renee Jarreau of XS Las Vegas, is ready to pick your brain.Learn more about the Louisiana native here: http://bit.ly/HZLWl0 Posted by Vegas Rated on Wednesday, November 20, 2013

She’s also the oldest of the contestants, most sites are quick to point out (tacky). We note, as do others, that Arie – who first appeared on The Bachelorette Season 8 – is 36, which is in the neighborhood of Brad Womack from Season 11 (age 35) and Season 15 (38).

Still, her experience and degrees show Lauren has her stuff together and is headed in a smart direction – very attractive qualities for Luyendyek, whose Indy 500 days seem to be behind him and who declares he’s “ready for marriage.”

You could also be pretty safe putting money down that he picks “Lauren” at the end of the season. That’s just good math.

Image: ABC