Balls & Strikes: recap on LSU’s 0-4 weekend

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

Perhaps it’s time to retire the Rally Bees tee shirts, because the days since Paul Mainieri and Co. wore them to practice have been more like a colony collapse than a collective storm.

LSU followed up its frustrating walk-off loss at Tulane by going on the road and getting swept by South Carolina. The Gamecocks bludgeoned LSU by a combined score of 22-4 in the first two games and overcame a six-run deficit to pull off an 8-6 stunner on Sunday afternoon.

It’ll go down as the first time LSU has been swept in a Southeastern Conference series or lost four games in a row in four years.

Let’s take a look at what went wrong, the couple bright spots in a miserable weekend and where LSU (24-17, 9-9 SEC) with four weeks to go in the regular season. We’ll start with the balls because, frankly, it wasn’t pretty.