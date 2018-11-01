Dig Baton Rouge
LSU

#BamaHateWeek

18 hours ago

It’s that time of year that we like to call Bama Hate Week. Here are just a few of our favorites to get you ready for Saturday’s game. Got a better one? Tag us with #idigbr and #BamaHateWeek!

 

Saban has hairplugs and hates hawt chicken. $10 COMBOS HIT AT 11! #bamahateweek #sabanfacts #eatCURBSIDE

#bamahateweek #geauxtigers #lsuvsbama #beatbama

Bama hate week 🐯🏈💜💛 #bamahateweek #beatbama #geauxtigers #lsufootball

