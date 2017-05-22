Band of Horses is heading to Baton Rouge as part of their “Why Are You OK” world Tour. The band will play at the Varsity Theatre on Sept. 27 with a special guest to be announced closer to the show. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated band is best known for tracks such as “The Funeral,” “The Great Salt Lake,” and “No One’s Gonna Love You.” Though the group was formed in Seattle, it’s now based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Listen to a song from the band below:

Comments