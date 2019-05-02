Bandito Food & Music Festival Announces Presenting Sponsor

Bandito Food & Music Festival and Williamson Eye Center recently announced a deal that named Williamson Eye Center as the Presenting Sponsor for the debut of the first annual festival.

“Williamson Eye Center joining us this year as our presenting sponsor is pretty remarkable and only further shows that Baton Rouge and the business community is ready to support a landmark destination festival of this kind,” said Eric Carnegie, Co-Producer of Bandito Festival. “With Dr. Charles Williamson being an accomplished painter and Dr. Blake Williamson being a local radio host of his show on 96.9 HighCotton N HillCountry, the Williamson’s were natural partners considering their passions for the arts and music.”

“Williamson Eye has been serving the people of Baton Rouge for the past 70 years. We also believe in supporting the community and giving back. Eye surgery is a performance art, not unlike playing an instrument,” said Dr. Blake Williamson, Eye Physician and Surgeon at Williamson Eye Center. “With sight being our most precious sense, and with music being one of our most precious forms of artistic expression, we are happy to partner with the Bandito Festival in support of the local arts.”

Dr. Williamson also expressed his admiration for the festival’s support for the Behind the Line charity whose goal is to support first responders. “Putting others first is at the core of what we do in medicine, and we can’t think of a better match for the mission and values of Williamson Eye,” said Dr. Williamson.

The Bandito Food & Music Festival is a little bit country, and a little bit rock-n-roll, a little bit south of the border, and a little bit Americana. The festival will take place Saturday, June 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. This unique culinary and music festival, held in downtown Baton Rouge’s Galvez Plaza, brings the best combination of BBQ and tacos with a south Louisiana flair. Adding to the party is a solid lineup of musical performances from the statesmen of the alt-country genre Son Volt, Old 97’s, The Bottle Rockets and Shooter Jennings as well as local acts The Grinders (side project of Meriwether’s Drew Reilly) and The Hitchhiker.

Food vendors including Jay Ducote’s Gov’t Taco and Jay D’s Barbecue, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, and BRQ Seafood & Barbecue (with more to be announced in coming weeks) will compete for the title of Best BBQ and Best Taco during the day!

In addition to Bandito Food & Music Festival, there will be several events leading up to the June 22 and continuing through the weekend. “The Road to Bandito” continues the Thursday before the festival with Jonathan Tyler and Northern Lights.

Dash Rip Rock will help close out the Bandito festivities at the Bandito Post-Party Show at Happy’s on Saturday, June 22.