‘Mouton’ bar to be feature at White Star Market

The new Mid City food hall White Star Market is putting the finishing touches on its list of offerings before their planned opening in the next few months.

Market owners Whitney and Clark Gaines said the bar at White Star will be named Mouton. It’s a throwback to Whitney’s time living in Columbus, Ohio near a Prohibition-era style cocktail bar of the same name.

“Mouton Street & Government St. also happen to be the cross streets where White Star is located,” she said, “it was clearly a sign.”

Mouton will be run by Scott Higgins, who has helped Blend become a must-visit downtown over the past year. He says the bar will feature a variety of cocktails and drinks rotating throughout the year to match both the seasons and the types of food being brought in by other White Star vendors.

“We’ve been working hard on the concept and menu and believe that patrons will see us as much as a neighborhood bar as they will a destination spot,” Higgins said.

Mouton is expected to open with White Star Market in early 2018.

Image: White Star Market / Facebook