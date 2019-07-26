Barbosa’s Barbecue pop-up lines are worth the wait

There’s no pop-up chef more worth stalking in Baton Rouge than Alex Barbosa. Barbosa hails from Victoria, TX where he’s been assisting at barbecues since he was nine. A love of fire brought him to a barbecue pit where he developed a love and respect for barbecue the Texas way – the slow, hard way – all night over an open wood fire. Barbosa calls “it the rewarding way.”

Barbosa turned his casual love for smoking meats into a pop-up shop, Barbosa’s BBQ, in Baton Rouge in 2016, and people have been lining up ever since. You’ll see people lining Perkins Road awaiting his Sunday pop-ups at The Overpass Merchant, some of which have sold out in just over an hour.

At a Barbosa pop-up, you’ll always be greeted by some greasy gloves, a smiling beard and genuine heartfelt appreciation for showing up. You’ll be served some smoked meats that you can truly taste the love and attention in. Barbosa said about his business “I just like throwing parties” and that is the vibe of each pop-up – a jovial crowd, chowing down as if they’ve all known each other for years.

A love for party-throwing and helping people celebrate their milestones has helped him grow his pop-ups into a catering service and a loyal following. You can find more details about catering at barbosasbarbeque.com, and you can find him at two upcoming pop-ups at The Overpass Merchant:

A vietnamese inspired BBQ this Sunday, July 28th at 5:30 PM

A traditional BBQ Blowout with 1792 Bourbon on August 11 with brisket, beef ribs, pork shoulder, TX beef sausage, & spare ribs with traditional sides

Sunday’s Vietnamese inspired BBQ menu includes:

Oak-fired Viet street corn with butter-soy glaze, cilantro, Fresno chile

Smoked gulf shrimp + mango salad with ginger, spiced peanut, mint, nuoc cham

Barbeque spare ribs with Barbosa’s hoisin sauce, Fresno chile, scallion

Lemongrass Chicken, Sichuan peppered brisket or caramelized pork belly banh mi sandwiches or noodle bowls

Vietnamese cà phê cheesecake

Follow along for more details and pop-ups on Instagram.