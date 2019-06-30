Barcadia closes its only Baton Rouge location

Barcadia has closed its only Baton Rouge location on Highland Road near Louisiana State University.

The well-known bar featured a limited menu and various arcade games and was a popular venue for multiple LSU student organization events, live music, trivia nights and more.



Photo courtesy of Barcadia

WAFB reports Barcadia has been closed for at least a month before June 27.

Frequent Barcadia patrons noticed the removal of multiple arcade games from the property in mid January, as well as a down-sized kitchen staff and menu.

The venue continued to host multiple events and activities through the following months, but signs of Barcadia’s closing appear in early May.

There has currently been no official statement from Barcadia on when it closed its doors or why.