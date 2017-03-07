Baseball: Poche’ chosen as SEC co-pitcher of the week
LSU’s Jared Poche’ is being awarded for his performance against Baylor on Saturday. The player earned the title of SEC co-pitcher of the week, according to WAFB.
Poche’ is a senior from Lutcher, Louisiana, studying Kinesiology.
Auburn’s Keegan Thompson was also awarded the title this week.
With his seven inning shutout against Baylor, senior @Jared_Poche became the sixth pitcher in LSU baseball history to record 30 wins! pic.twitter.com/aPo6lIrDhX
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 5, 2017