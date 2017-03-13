Baseball: Poche’ earns national honor
LSU’s Jared Poche’ earned a national honor this week.
For the third time this season, the Lutcher, Louisiana, native was named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.
“Poche’ improved to 4-0 after recording seven shutout innings against Wichita St. during a 12-5 win. He has not allowed a run in 29 innings this season, the second-best streak in school history. LSU’s longest scoreless streak was established by Ben McDonald in 1989 when he threw 44 2/3 consecutive scoreless frames,” Collegiate Baseball said.
Poche’ is a senior left-handed pitcher.READ MORE