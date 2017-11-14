Basel’s Market food truck brings familiar deli feel

The family behind Calvin’s Bocage Market recently rolled out a new food truck for the mobile eats scene in Baton Rouge.

The Basel’s Market Food Truck is the brainchild of Kalyn Lindsly, daughter of Calvin’s Bocage Market’s owner.

Chili bread bowl special today! 😋 We are parked off Perkins in front of @nkboutique from 11:30 till 2! #chili #lunchtime #perkins A post shared by Basel's Market Food Truck LLC (@baselsmarketfoodtruck) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:25am PST

Since a soft opening near the end of October, the truck has been serving sandwiches, crawfish pies, chicken salad and pimento cheese at different locales around the capital city each week. They also have special offerings such as bread bowls and étouffée.

According to the Business Report, Lindlsy wants Basel’s Market to feel a bit more gourmet than the deli at her father’s store, and could eventually branch into a brick and mortar cafe.

To see where they’re posting up each week, check out the Basel’s Market Instagram or Facebook pages.

Image: Kalyn Lindlsy / Facebook