BASF and Louisiana Art & Science Museum Enter Ninth Year of Kids’ Lab Partnership

Peter Frost
1 day ago

For the ninth year, BASF and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum (LASM) will create chemistry by offering BASF Kids’ Lab workshops to area schools and the public. As in previous years, support of LASM is part of the company’s ongoing effort to promote and enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education as well as encourage children to explore the connections between chemistry and the world around them.

The Kids’ Lab program is open for children ages 6 – 12 and their accompanying adults on the second and fourth weekends of every month. Program topics change monthly and range from DNA extraction in “Chemistry is Bananas!” to creating slime with “Playful Polymers.”

In this experiment, participants explore density and create their own density column!

In addition to the Kids’ Lab workshops, BASF sponsored more than 400 hours of pop-up programming at LASM in 2018 along with providing free admission to 875 visitors during Free First Sunday in October.

Since 2011, approximately 14,500 fourth graders, nearly 1,000 teachers and more than 2,600 adult chaperones from Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish schools have participated in Kids’ Lab at LASM. In addition, over 11,500 weekend visitors have enjoyed these BASF workshops and interactive demonstrations. More information on BASF Kids’ Lab at LASM can be found here.

