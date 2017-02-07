It’s been an active morning in Baton Rouge as far as weather is concerned.

East Baton Rouge parish, in addition to other parishes, was placed under a tornado warning that was extended several times. The latest one is scheduled to last until noon.

Continue below for a few social media posts made during the extreme weather situation:

If you’re under a tornado warning, seek shelter. Best is an interior room, away from windows, in the lowest level of a building. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/n7QW9HPApk — FEMA (@fema) February 7, 2017

Report of a #tornado in Donaldsonville that crossed over MS River with damage reported near the Sunshine Bridge area. #lawx @WWLTV — Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) February 7, 2017

1148a- Possible tornado crossing HWY 16 north of Watson. Take shelter immediately if in the path of this storm. pic.twitter.com/NAuHFYY527 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 7, 2017

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

