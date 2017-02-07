Baton Rouge area faces extreme weather Tuesday morning
It’s been an active morning in Baton Rouge as far as weather is concerned.
East Baton Rouge parish, in addition to other parishes, was placed under a tornado warning that was extended several times. The latest one is scheduled to last until noon.
Continue below for a few social media posts made during the extreme weather situation:
If you’re under a tornado warning, seek shelter. Best is an interior room, away from windows, in the lowest level of a building. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/n7QW9HPApk
— FEMA (@fema) February 7, 2017
Report of a #tornado in Donaldsonville that crossed over MS River with damage reported near the Sunshine Bridge area. #lawx @WWLTV
— Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) February 7, 2017
1148a- Possible tornado crossing HWY 16 north of Watson. Take shelter immediately if in the path of this storm. pic.twitter.com/NAuHFYY527
— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 7, 2017
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.