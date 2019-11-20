Dr. Boyce Clark began his journey of creating Lubricity Labs when he decided to help his 11-year-old daughter, Alden, by creating a product to tame her coarse, frizzy hair. As a Ph.D chemist, he researched the biology, anatomy and morphology of hair to get to the root of the problem.

After a year of testing out formulas on Alden in their household kitchen, Dr. Clark was able to prove what he had come to learn about haircare—locking the cuticle down was the key to shiny, frizz-free hair.

Once people saw the results on Alden’s hair, demands began flooding in, and their father-daughter kitchen experiment expanded into a full-blown, Baton Rouge-based business called Lubricity Labs.

Lubricity Labs uses only the highest quality ingredients in their products. All of their ingredients are also GMO-, paraben-, sulfate-, and cruelty-free. Because Dr. Clark’s products are designed to work on the chemistry of hair, his products work for all hair types.

The company is based at the LSU’s innovation park small business incubator, so COO Robin Keller says being from and based in Baton Rouge is a huge part of Lubricity Labs’ identity.

“This is our home. This is where the inspiration came from because of the weather that Dr. Clark was trying to combat for his daughter,” Keller said. “It means a lot to us, Baton Rouge is our home, and we want to do everything we can to support our fellow small businesses.”

To begin fighting frizzy hair with Lubricity Labs, Keller suggests starting with the original shampoo and conditioner. If you need a little more frizz-fighting goodness, move up to the Deep Conditioning Masque, then the Two-Step Treatment and finally for maximum frizz-fighting power, email customerlove@lubricitylabs.com to find a salon near you that uses Lubricity Labs professional products.

“It’s a very close competitor [to keratin treatments] without any of the toxins, without any of those harsh chemicals,” Keller said. “Our two professional smoothers are the first-ever professional smoothing treatments to be certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny.”

Lubricity Labs also features three styling products and a men’s line which includes a body wash, co wash and a beard shave oil. All products can be found at lubricitylabs.com and holiday gift sets are available at the Local Pop-Up at Perkins Rowe until Nov. 23.