Baton Rouge couple Laney and Ryan King just made your crawfish boil planning way easier.

The Kings have created The Crawfish App, an app that helps users find pricing and availability for live and boiled crawfish in their area, according to the pair’s website. Users can also review and recommend places for the app to add as locations.

The app is free and available on Google Play and the App Store.

“We hope that you will accept The Crawfish App as our contribution to this great state and its residents. Our mission is to celebrate Louisiana culture and make your crawfish season even more enjoyable,” the Ryans say on their website.

