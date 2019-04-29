Baton Rouge First Responders Featured in Upcoming FOX Series

The entertainment industry continues to grow for both our state and in our Capital City! This time, however, it’s our first responders who will be receiving the much-needed spotlight. On Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the return of 44 Blue Productions, to the Greater Baton Rouge area, to film the upcoming FOX series First Responders Live.



Executive Produced by Dick Wolf (creator of Law and Order) and hosted by Josh Elliot (News anchor whose credits include Good Morning America and CBS News), this unscripted series will provide an in-depth view of our nation’s firefighters, EMS paramedics, and police departments in five to seven cities across the country, including Baton Rouge.

Each week, the show will document a night in the life for first responders of the city in focus. Elliott, along with help from a team of experts, will provide live analysis and commentary as the show follows first-person accounts of the varying situations that may be faced.

This isn’t the first time for Baton Rouge first responders to be shown on national television nor is it their first time to work with 44 Blue Productions. Last year, Baton Rouge’s EMS medics were one of the units showcased for the 44 Blue Productions produced docuseries, Nightwatch, for A&E.

Be sure to tune in for First Responders Live’s premiere, set for Wednesday, June 12 at 9:00 pm on FOX. More information and updates can be found here.