Baton Rouge food experiences that make great gifts

Everyone has someone on their list who has everything. For those folks—or just for the food lovers on your list—try an experience instead. There are quite a few food-related experiences in Baton Rouge that cover a wide range of food interests and skill levels.

Cooking Class

Red Stick Spice offers both cooking classes and cooking demos on a wide variety of topics and skill sets, including: assembling charcuterie boards, plant-based meals, quick dinners, middle eastern cuisine, tea and wellness and more. They also offer a basic knife skills class – the perfect gift for new cooks in your life. You can find a calendar of their events here.

Tsunami also offers sushi classes for the roll lovers in your life.

For a more scholastic or challenging approach, check out the classes offered by the Louisiana Culinary Institute. They offer things like French and Thai cooking, sausage making and cajun specialities – an awesome gift for those Louisiana fans in your life.

For the young chefs in your life, Young Chef’s Academy offers classes and parties that teach basic cooking and baking, along with safety, manners, food handling and table setting.

Baking Class

Party Time offers cake decorating, doberge and petit four, chocolate candy and king cake classes. They also offer cupcake classes for kids.

CounterspaceBR is quickly making it’s name known as a place for tasty, creative sweets. Their space on Perkins Road offers baking classes for cookies, pies, biscuits and cakes. They even offer a water color cookie class for the artists in your life.

Farm Tour

For anyone looking to get back to the roots of food, a farm tour is fun and informative. Red Stick Spice offers a farm and eating tour that includes stops at Fullness Organic Farms and Iverstine Butcher, two of Baton Rouge’s farms who take farming practices and sciences seriously.

Subscription Boxes

Iverstine Farms and Red Stick Spice offer subscription deliveries that force you out of your normal cooking routine. Since Iverstine is a whole-animal butcher facility, you’ll get cuts of meat in each box that you likely haven’t cooked before, along with some you have. Red Stick Spice’s spice subscription with send you three new seasonings from a certain region every month to explore with.

Coursed Dinners

Several Baton Rouge restaurants in town offer coursed, seated wine dinners, as we previously reported. Don’t forget about these special experiences for those hard-to-buy-for people in your life. No cooking is required here – just good ole wining and dining! Eventbrite and Facebook events are great places to look for these events around town.