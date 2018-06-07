Baton Rouge hosts Louisiana Sports Festival

PitchBR provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance their company brand through presentation and public exposure. Participants deliver an elevator speech to a panelist of entrepreneurs for the opportunity to win $1,000. Pitchers also receive audience and panelist feedback, coaching from prominent business consultants and connections to non-funding resources, such as professional services donors and providers.

Interested individuals or companies can visit PitchBR.org and click “Apply to Pitch” to submit a proposal. The deadline to submit is June 5th.

“This is a great opportunity for companies to get exposure for their technology development effort,” says Louisiana Technology Park Executive Director Stephen Loy. “It will help them find partners and investors.”