Baton Rouge hosts Louisiana Sports Festival

4 hours ago

Tennis shoes and goggles recommended, but not required.

Athletes from across the state gather this weekend for the First Annual Louisiana Sports Festival at BREC’s Farr Park. The festival features a wide variety of races and courses for all ages. Head to the website so sign up now for events like the Midnight 12k (yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like) and the Rockwall Showdown.  If you’re not into extreme sports, we suggest checking out the live music on Saturday night or the largest water balloon fight in history…

