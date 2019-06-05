The Comfort Suites hotel on Valley Creek Drive was purchased by The Foundation for Louisiana Students earlier this week for $6 million, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

Courtesy of Choice Hotels

The Advocate reported on June 4 that the former hotel will be converted into a teaching space for The University Academy, an online charter school operated by The Foundation for Louisiana Students.

According to the report, the charter school required additional space for teachers and their online presentations. The cost of the former hotel is cheaper than if the school decided to build a new space, and the hotel allows teachers to decorate their own space and have a private bathroom.

