Help name BR’s newest baseball team

9 hours ago

According to WBRZ, next summer, a new Baton Rouge baseball team will join the Texas Collegiate League, a summer league for college players who hope to go pro. The Baton Rouge team will play at Goldsby Field and plans to renovate the stadium. There is already one Louisiana-based team in the league, the Acadiana Cane Cutters in Lafayette.

But before the balls, strikes and home runs, they need a name. That’s where you come in! The team is hosting a “Help Name the Team” contest where the public can submit their ideas. Click here to add yours, you could win a VIP baseball package!

