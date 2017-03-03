Baton Rouge just had its warmest February on record
If you felt a little warmer than usual this February, you’re not alone. Both Baton Rouge and New Orleans has the warmest February on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Baton Rouge in 2017 had a mean average temperature of 64.5. The only other time the city got close to that was in 1911, with a mean average temperature of 64.1.
Baton Rouge and New Orleans observed their warmest February on record #LAwx #BTRwx #NOLAwx pic.twitter.com/fEuDTgTQKV
— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 1, 2017