Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Fest celebrates 6th year

Get your masks and beads ready -the 6th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival returns Saturday, March 2 from 10:00am to 7:00pm at North Boulevard Town Square.

Featuring live music, on two stages, a Vendor’s Village, visual artists, ‘Taste of Louisiana’ platters and festival food favorites, the event is family friendly and free to the public.

This year’s festival is expanding onto two stages and will feature live music on both the Galvez Crest and the Town Lawn Stages. Featuring blues, soul, R&B, rock, pop, gospel, and reggae, the wide variety of tunes will help get you in the Mardi Gras spirit.

Acts confirmed to date include headliner Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor, The Listening Room All-Stars including Uncle Chess and the Groove, Lee Tyme, April Jackson, ‘Nspire, Xavie Shorts, Wynda Paul and Larry “LZ” Dillon.

Also set to appear are SmokeHouse Porter and Miss Mamie One Trick Pony, Chris Branco, Terrell Griffin, Clarence “PieMan” Williams and The Rouge Band, A-1 Game, 7 Goddess, Bobby G. Summers, Sheila Kay Rideau and comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer. DJ’s Teddy “Lloyd” Johnson, Solomon Kincaid, Chuck Harrison and Makeva Armant-Muhammad, and Royal International Ms. Louisiana 2019 round out the lineup.

Brought to you by Topgolf of Baton Rouge, 225 Magazine, T-Mobile, Blue Runner, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Jazz Foundation of America, Downtown Development District and Visit Baton Rouge, more information, including VIP packages, is available at www.batonrougemardigrasfestival.com or call 225-802-9681.

The official Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival Pre-Party will be held on Thursday, February 28 at Henry Turner, Jr.’s Listening Room located at 2733 North Street from 8pm to midnight. Tickets are $25.00 and come with a soul food side dish.