Baton Rouge Mardi Gras round up

Mardi Gras is just around the corner, but the celebrations are already starting this week. Read on to find the event that’s right for you!

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts

Where: North Boulevard Town Square

When: Sunday, February 17, 10 AM

The CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade is CAAWS largest annual fundraiser, with all proceeds going to their spay/neuter program, which allows them to fix hundreds of cats and dogs in the Baton Rouge community. Join the annual dog parade downtown and grab a bite from one of the many food vendors. A highlight is the dog costume contest!

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the parade should email kmccutheon@cox.net.

More info: Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS)

Mid City Gras

Where: North Boulevard Mid City

When: February 24, 2019 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

This is just the second year for Mid City’s annual Mardi Gras parade and celebration. The parade runs down North Boulevard, ending at Baton Rouge Community College – a route that runs right through the heart of beautiful Mid City.

More info: https://www.midcitygras.org/

Krewe of Southdowns

Where: 1676 Glasgow Avenue – Glascow Middle School

When: March 1, 2019 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Touted as Baton Rouge’s first, and most unique, family-friendly night Mardi Gras Parade, The krewe’s 32nd year is fun for everyone in the heart of the city’s Southdowns’ neighborhood.

More info: http://www.southdowns.org/

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

Where: 200 North Boulevard – North Boulevard Town Square

When: March 2, 2019 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

The 6th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is yet another family-friendly option, and is growing to be one of the city’s top celebrations. The free event will feature live music, vendors, artists, and plenty of festival food favorites.

More info: http://ultimatelouisianapar.wixsite.com/brmardigrasfest

Krewe Of Spanish Town

Where: River Road Baton Rouge / Downtown Baton Rouge

When: March 2, 2019 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

You might want to leave the kids at home for this parade, which is known for a history of sometimes raunchy and controversial themes. The theme for the 39th year of the parade in 2019 is “Drain the Perversion Canal.”

Adult themes aside, there is typically an alcohol-free, family-friendly zone along the route.

More info: http://www.spanishtownmardigras.com/

Le Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale

Where: River Road and Government Street / Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 23, 2019 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The long-running family friendly parade celebrates its 40th year in 2019. The “mystique” designation of the krewe signifies that the identities of the royalty until are not revealed until the opening of a parade or a ball. This event is fun for families from any neighborhood in Baton Rouge.

More info: http://www.krewemystique.com/

Krewe of Orion

Where: St. Philip Street / Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 23, 2019 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM

In The Krewe of Orion’s 20th annual Mardi Gras parade, revelers will be treated to tractor-pulled floats in the theme of “Orion’s Time Travels.” Time-travel-themed masked and costumed riders will throw Krewe of Orion signature items, Orion doubloons, lighted throws, and of course, beads. Marching bands join in on the fun at this family-friendly parade.

More info: http://www.kreweoforion.com/

Krewe of Good Friends of the Oak – Port Allen

Where: Parade begins at corner of the LA-1 Service Rd and Oaks Avenue.

When: Sunday, March 3 at 1PM

Join Marchal JoAnn Patin, King Tommy Landry, and Queen Ashley Montagnino for this popular parade that has been running since 1985. Admission to the krewe is $20, and you must live between the boundaries of Avenue A to Oaks Ave & LA Hwy 1 to River Road to join.

More info: Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks Parade

Krewe of Artemis

Where: River Road / Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 22, 2019 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

The popular annual ladies-only krewe features a parade with over 100 units, including 17 New Orleans’ style floats and 10 local marching bands and themed throws, including the Krewe of Artemis’ signature high heeled shoe!

More info: http://www.kreweofartemis.net/