The second annual Baton Rouge on Tap is scheduled to be held this weekend. Festivalgoers will have the chance to sample more than 100 beers from craft breweries across the nation.

The event will also have food vendors and live music from the Chris Trahan Band.

See the full beer menu here.

Baton Rouge on Tap will be held at the Raising Canes River Center on Feb. 18 from 2-5 p.m.

