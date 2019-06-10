Celebrate Pride Month in the Capital City with a week of events leading up to the annual Baton Rouge Pride Festival this weekend.

The festival returns this Saturday, June 15 to the Raising Cane’s River Center to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and will showcase a community resource fair.

Baton Rouge Pride Fest is the South’s largest indoor, family-friendly pride celebration and now offers an even larger area specifically for children.

Monday, June 10:

Put your game skills to the test for a Bar Games Tournament at George’s place, featuring pool, darts, corn hole and giant Jenga. The tournament begins at 9 p.m., and prizes will be awarded for each game.

Tuesday, June 11

Enjoy a family game night at George’s Place starting at 7 p.m.

Baton Rouge Pride is partnering with The Lesbian Socialite and Leur Magazine to host Pop with Pride, an evening of wine and art. Attendees can meet the Pride planning team and community leaders while enjoying art by local Baton Rouge artists. The event will also include a silent auction, and each ticket includes food and wine. Tickets are limited and can be found here.

Wednesday, June 12

Grab friends and family for a night of bowling, pizza and drinks at Circle Bowl. Bowling with PRIDE lasts from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be found here.

Thursday, June 13

White Star Market begins its Summer of Love series with speed dating for the LGBT community. Sign in starts at 6 p.m., and dating rounds start at 6:30. Tickets are $20 and include two drink tickets. Get your ticket here to reserve your spot.

Stop by Hayride Scandal from 7-9 p.m. for the Grand Marshal Induction Ceremony. The event provides a chance to meet the Grand Marshals who work toward bettering the Baton Rouge LGBTQ+ community. Tickets are $35 and include a free alcoholic beverage. More information can be found here.

Saturday, June 15

The 13th annual Baton Rouge Pride Fest will take place in the Raising Cane’s River Center from 12-7 p.m., and is free to the public. The event features live music, The Queerative Market: A Southern Queer Arts Market, Drag Queen Story Time, and resources and education.

Don’t miss out on CultureCandy’s Pride After Party at the Old Governor’s Mansion. Tickets are $25. Find more information here.

Sunday, June 16

BR Pride is hosting its first Drag Brunch at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine and will feature performances by Miranda Mann, Reia Mars Roberts and more. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and performances begin at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include an unlimited brunch buffet with non-alcoholic drinks. You can purchase bottomless mimosas or a pitcher of house margaritas for $15. Tickets and information can be found here.