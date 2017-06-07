The Baton Rouge River Center’s Theatre for the Performing Arts is going to undergo some major renovations next year, according to a report by The Advocate.

The theatre will have $18.1 million of renovations, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says in the report. That money will go toward improved seating, expanded bathrooms and concessions and more. The changes will be made by late 2019 or early 2020.

The City of Baton Rouge initially proposed the renovation project at the end of 2015.

