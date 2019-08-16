Baton Rouge’s charcuterie board options for every occasion

As we got older, we didn’t stop eating Lunchables, they just got fancier.

Meat, cheese and crackers will always be a snacker’s heaven. Luckily, Baton Rouge has a few great spots for all your charcuterie board needs: for your friends, a party and at home.

The first time you have a City Pork’s Grand Board, it will immediately become the way you celebrate anything, ever. It’s loaded with a great variety of meats and cheeses that change every time you get a board. The boards are massive and loaded with crispy, toasted french bread slices. It’s the perfect board to share on a casual night with friends. Seven items for $28.

If you have something more upscale in mind, we recommend Blend downtown. Blend offers a stellar cheeseboard in a cozy environment and a killer wine menu. You can even reserve a space upstairs for a small party. Five items for $25

A night out? Bin 77 has you covered. Share a small charcuterie board and have some drinks with your friends under the sparkly, white lights of their courtyard. Three for $14 or six for $21.

The Gregory has you covered for date night. In The Gregory’s gorgeous, romantic dining room, it offers smaller but well curated charcuterie boards, perfect for two. Four for $22

Baton Rouge also has you covered if you need to treat yo’self. Head to White Star and grab yourself a board at The Rutledge and enjoy it at the Mouton bar. $15 at happy hour.

If your party is too big to take out, Gourmet Girls or Bites and Boards can bring a huge, gorgeous charcuterie board to you! Bite and Board even sells small charcuterie boxes for lunches or road trips.

Need a fresh idea for a gift? Olive and Honey is a Baton Rouge-based charcuterie delivery company, specializing in gifts. There’s no better gift than meat and cheese.

Feeling brave? 3Tails has everything you need to build your own cheese board and pair it with the perfect wines. They also offer instructional classes, and the next class is on August 29. What better way to impress your friends than building your own charcuterie board?