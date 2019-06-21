Baton Rouge’s one-day specials you won’t want to miss

There’s nothing worse than ordering at a restaurant and realizing you missed an amazing special offered the night before, or scrolling through Instagram and seeing a new menu item posted by your favorite restaurant that’s now too late to try. To help you avoid these struggles, we compiled a list of specials from some of our favorite spots around Baton Rouge that you won’t want to miss.

Here’s a special to help you get through every day of your week:

Fried Chicken Mondays at Jed’s Local Po’Boys

Consider Monday night dinners done with Fried Chicken Night at Jed’s Local Po’boys. The special includes fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits and your choice of house-made sides, including red beans and rice, mac and cheese, coleslaw, fries or cheese grits. The special is perfect for feeding a family… or a hungry table of one. The special is available for dine-in or to-go, and you can call ahead to reserve your meal.

Super Tuesday at Gov’t Taco

Government Taco in White Star Market has re-named Tuesday – and for a good reason. Join Gov’t Taco for “Super Tuesdays” when they whip up something special for their ever-changing weekly taco special. The menu items are always fun, festive and worth stopping in for. Previous specials have included The Phillibuster (beef, hatch chile queso, sautéed onions and bell peppers) and Red, Black & Bleu (black bean puree, coffee/chile braised beef, bleu cheese crema, chimichurri, pickled red onions and micro cilantro).

Hawt Chicken Wednesdays at Curbside

Curbside Burgers creates a new version of a hot chicken sandwich every Wednesday, dubbing it “Hawt Chicken Wednesdays.” The style changes, but the spice always remains. Previous chicken specials have included The Leslie Chow aka The Axel Foley (Gochujang, jalapeno butters and cilantro lime ranch) and Cool Ranch Dorito Top’d Hawt Chicken (exactly as it sounds).

Thursday Pork Roast and Gravy at Jambalaya Shoppe

Jambalaya Shoppe is producing traditional box lunch specials to fill all your comfort food needs. Thursdays include Pork Roast and Gravy, just the way your grandma made it for only $7.50.

Friday Lunch Specials at Overpass Merchant

The Overpass Merchant is known for their rotating specials menu, but they pull out all the stops on Fridays at lunch. Previous Friday items include “Smokey & The Hammich” and a mile-high stacked pastrami and swiss on rye. Want a great lunch special available any day of the week? Order the Billy Ray Cyrus, only available at lunch time.

Superior Grill Saturday Brunches

Superior serves up an incredible Tex-Mex brunch on Saturdays, including Chilaquiles, one of the most glorious, satisfying brunch dishes. You can have chips for breakfast – an automatic win.

Sunday Dim Sum at Soji

There are a lot of great Sunday items around Capital City, but switch up your end-of-the-week meal with Dim Sum, only available at Soji on Sundays.