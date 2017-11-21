Bayou Classic to put up big numbers this year

Organizers of this year’s Bayou Classic in New Orleans hope a few scheduling tweaks will help them break attendance records for the annual matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University.

The Saturday game between the state’s historically black colleges and universities will decide which team gets a shot at the SWAC title Dec. 2 in Houston. It also includes a holiday weekend full of events to celebrate the impact HBCUs have on students and the black community.

We’re kicking off #BayouClassic2017 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the Mayor’s Bayou Classic Press Conference! Thank you to both Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Mayor Mitch Landrieu- City of New Orleans for being with us today. Posted by Bayou Classic on Monday, November 20, 2017

This year the normal Thanksgiving Day parade has been moved to Saturday to allow people more time with their families on Thursday. Students from eight HBCUs will also compete in a business and technology challenge Friday to demonstrate how they could boost efforts to provide clean energy and emerging digital technologies.

The Advocate reports the Bayou Classic drew 67,800 people in 2016, the highest draw since Hurricane Katrina. Early ticket sales are also looking good with 46,500 tickets sold so far, which is 6,000 more than this time last year.

Grambling won last year’s contest and went on to claim both the SWAC Championship as well as the crown at the Championship Bowl, which pits the SWAC champion against the top team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.