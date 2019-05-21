Bayou Country Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Capital City and out of town country fans alike, it’s almost that time of year again! Over Memorial Day weekend (May 25th and 26th) the 10th annual Bayou Country Festival returns to Death Valley after spending the last two in the New Orleans Super Dome! This one of a kind country festival has brought in countless people from all over the country a chance to enjoy their favorite country stars and all the rich culture that Baton Rouge brings.

Keeping up with the tradition of years past, this two-day lineup will showcase nine of the biggest country artists today, including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Cassadee Pope and so much more! Here is the official schedule for this weekend’s festivities:

Saturday, May 25 on the Main Stage

Cassadee Pope – 5:30 p.m.

Dan + Shay – 6:40 p.m.

Florida Georgia Line – 8:10 p.m.

Kenny Chesney – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 on the Main Stage

Parish County Line – 5:15 p.m.

Chase Rice – 6:00 p.m.

Brett Young – 7:05 p.m.

Kane Brown – 8:25 p.m.

Jason Aldean – 10:00 p.m.

If you want to get a head start on all the fun, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar (located at 3838 Burbank Drive), will be hosting a free Memorial Weekend Block Party on Friday, May 24, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.. Come out and enjoy some of the great food Walk-On’s has built a solid reputation on, as well as a free concert with performances by Vidalia and Abby Anderson!