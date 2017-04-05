Want barbecue, crawfish and beer all in one place? Salt & Smoke Festival may be the ticket.

In its second year touring the Deep South, Salt & Smoke Festival is making a stop in Baton Rouge. The traveling barbecue festival will feature whole-hog BBQ, crawfish, southern sides, boiled peanuts and beer at Tin Roof Brewing Co, according to the festival website.

Also, don’t forget your dancing shoes, because there will be live local music.

Tickets for the event are now available.

Salt & Smoke Festival will be held at Tin Roof Brewing Company on April 9 at 3 p.m.

