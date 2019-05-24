Be There or Bee Nice!

Nothing beats live music under the stars on a summer evening! Tonight, dust off your old lawn chairs and head down to Capital Heights to join Bee Nice Music and their musical guest Patrick Cooper, who will be joined by Mark Carroll. If you’ve never been to one of their events before, then you’re in for a treat!

Hosted on the property of Penni Guidry and Dave Mooney, Bee Nice Music offers an unforgettable live-music experience in their own backyard – literally. But one thing is certain, this is not your ordinary backyard by any means. It is a wonderland of hand-picked antique items, eah piece more unique than the next and that owner Guidry has gone around collecting for years, all encased by a sky of twinkling lights that lead to their small-but mighty-stage.

At any given Bee Nice concert, you’ll be able to find the “regulars” – neighbors of Penni and Dave who have been coming to the shows since the beginning. Now, with the increasingly bustling list of restaurants and bars on Government Street, more and more people are flocking to the nearby Capital Heights for Friday nights spent at Bee Nice, just a few blocks from Curbside Burgers.

This week’s musical feature is a native Louisiana singer/songwriter and guitarist, Patrick Cooper, who will be joined by Mark Carroll. As is the ritual for every Bee Nice concert, the performance will be from 7-9. The whole family can come to enjoy the show, just bring everyone a lwn chair or blanket to sit on, some snacks and drinks to your liking, and the rest is taken care of. Shows at Bee Nice are always free, but they’ll always “pass the hat” around for donations to the artist.

The rest of Bee Nice Music’s summer 2019 schedule is as follows:

May 24- Patrick Cooper

June 7- Fort Defiance

June 21- 4 on the Floor

