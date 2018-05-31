Beach Bound

Five beach destinations to consider this summer

Padre Island National Seashore, Texas

7 hours from BR

Separating the Gulf of Mexico from the Laguna Madre (one of the few hyper saline lagoons in the world), Padre Island National Seashore is an oasis you never knew Texas had. Home to over 380 bird species, you can tour their habitats November through April or plan your trip mid June through August to catch a sea turtle hatching release!

St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, Florida

6.5 hours from BR

Rated one of the best state parks in the US, the St. Joseph Peninsula is a perfect place to bring your RV or pitch a tent near the beach. Spend your days fishing, snorkeling, or paddling a canoe­ in the clear blue waters or hiking the trails. There is plenty of wildlife to see on the preserves, so be sure to keep a look out!

West Ship Island, Gulf Islands National Seashore, Mississippi

2 hours from BR

A hidden gem off the coast of Mississippi, West Ship Island is home to not only white sand beaches, but also the historic Fort Massachusetts. After a ferry ride to the island, you’ll find yourself feeling refreshed (salt water in your face will do that) and ready for an adventure on one of the finest beaches in the gulf. Tour the fort, have a picnic, and get ready to explore your day away.

Fort Morgan Beach, Alabama

4 hours from BR

One of our favorite pet-friendly beaches, and the perfect place for a deep sea fishing excursion, Fort Morgan Beach is a quiet getaway the whole family can enjoy. If you want a change of pace, away from the beach, the historical Fort Morgan offers guided tours and World War reenactments for under $10. With plenty to do, see, and catch, you just might not want to go home.

Grand Isle State Park & Birding Trail, Louisiana

3 hours from BR

Louisiana’s own beaching experience is one you should definitely have on your summer to do list. Perfect for campers and lovers of wildlife, Grand Isle State Park has lodging options from bed and breakfasts to pitched tents on the beach. Also known as the bird lover’s paradise, there are bird trails and even a migratory bird festival that will keep you on the lookout for something unique in the trees. This beach will make you feel right at home, and even more in touch with your Louisiana roots.

Photo of Padre Island by Drew Kolb