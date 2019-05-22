Beauvoir Park is Ready to Get Your Summer Started!

If you haven’t been able to see a show at Beauvoir Park, then you are completely missing out on all the fun. This beautiful outdoor space has already seen a handful of shows, yet they seem to out did themselves every time! When seeing the Futurebirds back in April, we were amazed by the atmosphere and the excellent sound quality their stage could produce.

Next week you will have back to back opportunities to check out this diamond in the rough under the Perkins overpass, thanks to their Official Summer Kick-Off Series!

On Thursday, May 30, New Orleans Rock n’Folk group Motel Radio will take the stage to get everything started. Described as “breezy yet intentional, pop-minded yet psychedelic”, this four-piece band has opened for several artists such as Kurt Vile, Moon Taxi, and Drive-By Truckers. They have a lot of summer plans in the works such as the release of their debut album Siesta Del Sol in July followed by a five-week tour with Austin based Summer Salt. If you’re interested in seeing them live, you can purchase tickets through here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.!



Friday, May 31 Austin soul outfit, Los Coast makes their return to Beauvoir Park! Back in March, they made their first stop in the Capital City for their 2019 tour which included several openings for Gary Clark Jr. Groovy and fun, Los Coast infuses gospel vocals, psychedelic keys, and Jerry Garcia influenced riffs to create a completely unique sound. Beauvoir Park could not wait to get them back after receiving such a positive reaction from the crowd when they were last there. If you want to see this talented group for yourself, tickets can be purchased here. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. with music starting at 8:00 p.m.!

Both of these events are family friendly, giving the kids an opportunity to get the perfect soundtrack for their summer. Food will be provided as well for you to munch on but be sure to bring your favorite brew to go along with it! If you’d like to learn more about this fantastic spot, please read our article on them here or check them out on Facebook here. Grab you a blanket, some chairs, and the family and enjoy the summer nights with Beauvoir Park!