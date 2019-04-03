Ever wanted to dress up like your favorite Superhero or Villain, only to find out it’s not Halloween just yet? We have a day for you to do just that – so you don’t look like a crazy person that escaped from Arkham Asylum. This Saturday, April 6, DIG Baton Rouge and 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge are hosting the first Heroes and Villains Pub Crawl on the ever popping Third Street in Downtown Baton Rouge.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., this cosplay encouraged event will have you form your own Avengers team to take on the drink specials that will be provided by the great establishments found on Third Street, whose staff will also take part by dressing up!

Scheduling for the event includes Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar at 7:30 p.m. followed by a walk down the street to Happy’s at 8:30 p.m. From there, you will make your way to Boudreaux’s and Thibodeaux’s from 9:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. With your journey halfway over you will then enter the Bengal Tap Room for 10:30 p.m., and finish off the night at City Bar for 11:30 p.m.

Drink specials include:

– Happy’s will have $6 Happy Hooligans, $4 house shots, $3 fireball and $2 PBR’s

– Bengal Tap Room has confirmed two $5 cocktails for the pub crawl, the Superman – tequila based – and Kryptonite – whiskey based.

Tickets are only $15, and you can get yours here! Each ticket will get you 1 drawstring superhero themed bag, 1 superhero themed bracelet, superhero themed dog tags, exclusive drink specials, and a special surprise announced during the day of the crawl! Tickets will also be available for purchase at Jolie Pearl during the event. Valid I.D’s are required for pre-ordered ticket pick up AND same day pick up.

Did you go all out in your costume? Are you the hero that Baton Rouge needs? Our costume contest will determine that, with a special prize given to the best dressed superhero enthusiast.

Any College students and LSU Spring Football Game ticket holders that want to attend will receive a discount for their pub crawl ticket. This will be for pickup only at Jolie Pearl at the event, and you must bring your school I.D. or proof of tickets to redeem this discount.

We look forward to kicking off our festival weekend with our first ever

Superhero or Villain Pub Crawl. If you would like to check out more information on what’s in store this coming Friday, follow the link to here.

Until then, excelsior, Baton Rouge!