Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Beer Garden tapped for Summer launch at Mid City

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
6 hours ago

The long wait for the Mid City Beer Garden is almost over. Owners of the garden expect to be slinging suds by late Summer or early Fall 2019

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

Located at the corner of Government Street and Steel Boulevard, the beer garden is the latest concept from the owners of Radio Bar.

Once completed, the garden will feature a covered patio and serve as a communal gathering spot for local craft beer fans.

The beer garden will be a welcome addition to the rapidly growing Mid City space, which expects to add several new restaurants and bars in the new year.

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Kick off crawfish season with CRAWFÊTE 2019

Baton Rouge’s premiere crawfish fest is back for 2019. CRAWFÊTE 2019 is set for Sunday, February 24 at Perkins Rowe. BROUGHT TO YOU BY Sponsored By Kickoff crawfish season right and vote for your favorite crawfish dishes from around the...

1 day ago

january

21janAll Day26Restaurant WeekThe city's biggest dining event is back!

23jan11:00 am10:00 pm2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

24jan4:00 pm11:00 pmThirsty Thursday And Ladies Night

24jan4:30 pm10:00 pmBottomless Thursdays at The Station!

25jan4:00 pm11:00 pmFree game night at ONO's

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X