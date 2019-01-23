Beer Garden tapped for Summer launch at Mid City

The long wait for the Mid City Beer Garden is almost over. Owners of the garden expect to be slinging suds by late Summer or early Fall 2019

Located at the corner of Government Street and Steel Boulevard, the beer garden is the latest concept from the owners of Radio Bar.

Once completed, the garden will feature a covered patio and serve as a communal gathering spot for local craft beer fans.

The beer garden will be a welcome addition to the rapidly growing Mid City space, which expects to add several new restaurants and bars in the new year.