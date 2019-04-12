Beer Lovers and Yogis Unite at Yoga on Tap

One of the best things about Baton Rouge in springtime is the weather! The yearly inevitable Mardi Gras freeze is over and the air is getting warmer, but we’re not yet too afraid to spend time outdoors. So what better to do on a Wednesday night than stretch out and relax under the sky with some yoga and a beer?

Tin Roof Brewing Company and lululemon athletica Baton Rouge have paired up once again to make that possible with their weekly Yoga on Tap. Hosted at Tin Roof each Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m., you can throw your mat on the lawn (or inside the brewery, depending on weather conditions), order one of Tin Roof’s many beers from the taproom and take part in an hour-long yoga class taught by a new instructor each week. The best part is the yoga class is free! Yes, FREE.

Find your way there in time for happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and you can enjoy $1 off pints and $5 off 64-ounce growler fills. Get yourself a nice glass of one of Tin Roof’s flagship beers, including:



Voodoo (American Pale Ale)

Über Froot (Blackberry Berliner Weisse)

Blonde (Blonde Ale)

Juke Joint IPA (American IPA)

Since there is a new instructor each week, there is no set style or skill level required, making this the perfect place for anyone interested in yoga (and beer) who hasn’t committed to a costly package at a studio.

I was personally drawn to the relaxed atmosphere of the class, which one typically expects from yoga. But this relaxation stemmed from the ability to fall out of your pose without feeling embarrassed and, instead, playing it off as if you were intending to take a sip of your beer anyway. Too often are we afraid to try something new because we are concerned that we will be judged if we’re no good at it. At Yoga on Tap, you’ll be sure to enjoy the experience and leave feeling relaxed and looking forward to the next class.



Tin Roof Brewing Company is located at 1624 Wyoming Street in Baton Rouge. Be sure to check out Tin Roof’s Happenings page on their website for other events going on at the brewery.