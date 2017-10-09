Dig Baton Rouge
Big garden sale this week as Harb’s Oasis shifts gears

Russell Jones
1 day ago

After 38 years, garden center Harb’s Oasis in Baton Rouge is switching their game up.

Owner Charbel Harb said they will stop being a full-service live plants store as he and his wife Ruth retire. They will sell the land the business is on, but continue as a landscape and water garden service and supply company.

Starting this Wednesday, most of the store will go on sale to move everything out. Harb said on Facebook they will keep the sale going until everything is gone, but the best pieces and deals will likely move early.

The store opens at 9 a.m. and is located at 13827 Coursey Blvd.

Image: Harb’s Oasis

