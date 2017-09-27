Dig Baton Rouge
Big Squeezy squeezing out two new locations

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

The Big Squeezy juice bar will add two more locations to its acai-laden lineup in the coming months, according to a report.

Big Squeezy owner Ash Shoukry told the Business Report they will take over the TCBY location at the Bocage Village Shopping Center and should open before the end of the year.

Construction is also nearly done at White Star Market, a shopping center where the Big Squeezy will open its seventh location in early 2018.

Shoukry told the Business Report that Baton Rouge is a unique market because of its rough traffic and infrastructure issues. He said as a result, there’s less worry so many new locations will outpace the area’s demand because it’s so difficult for people to travel outside their neighborhood in the city-parish.

