Bikesharing coming to downtown, LSU, Southern

Get ready to share the road some more. Bikesharing will soon roll out across more of Baton Rouge.

Metro Council members approved a measure Wednesday that will create a public-private partnership to build BikeShare stations around the capital city.

The first 51 stations are planned for downtown, LSU, and Southern University, adding a total of 500 bikes to those locations. Future plans would add more stations to MidCity and the Health districts.

The city-parish agreed to pay for 20 percent of the costs to build those stations, while 80 percent will be paid with federal grants according to the Advocate.

The city-parish will also seek a corporate sponsor to help cover future costs of the program.

Image: BikeShare Baton Rouge / Facebook