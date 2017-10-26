Dig Baton Rouge
Bikesharing coming to downtown, LSU, Southern

Russell Jones
Get ready to share the road some more. Bikesharing will soon roll out across more of Baton Rouge.

Metro Council members approved a measure Wednesday that will create a public-private partnership to build BikeShare stations around the capital city.

The first 51 stations are planned for downtown, LSU, and Southern University, adding a total of 500 bikes to those locations. Future plans would add more stations to MidCity and the Health districts.

The city-parish agreed to pay for 20 percent of the costs to build those stations, while 80 percent will be paid with federal grants according to the Advocate.

The city-parish will also seek a corporate sponsor to help cover future costs of the program.

