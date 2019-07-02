Bin 77 owners set to open new tapas restaurant

The owners of Bin 77 announced they’ll be opening Solera, a new Spanish restaurant and tapas bar. The restaurant is projected to open by the end of this month.

The new restaurant is named after a Spanish method of producing wine – a nod to the wines and drinks on draft – and will be located in the Southdowns area in the space formerly occupied by Marcello’s Wine Bar and Café, which closed in April.

Solera hosted a pop-up at Bin 77 on Sunday, June 30 to showcase highlights of the new menu. Guests were offered the chance to try paella and homemade sangria for only $45.

Marcello’s spirit will still be in the new restaurant – Marcello’s executive chef, Kevin Anderson, will serve as Solera’s head chef and will collaborate on the new menu with Danny Santana, Bin 77’s chef, according to Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

