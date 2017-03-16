The owners of Baton Rouge restaurant Bistro Byronz are set to open Flambée Café, a new concept that will feature tarte flambées, a take on pizza.

“We’re thrilled to bring another innovative, French-influenced restaurant to the people of Baton Rouge” said CEO Emelie Kantrow Alton in a news release. “This has been a wonderful opportunity to not only leverage our family’s French Alsatian heritage, but to also utilize the collective talent and experience of our organization and partners, including our innovation design team at Makeable in NYC. Together, we’ve created a great new concept to delight our customers and to grow our presence here in the city, and possibly beyond.”

In addition to the tarte flambées, the café will serve tartines, or French open-faced sandwiches, pots de feu, or meat stews, and French-inspired salads.

Owners plan to open the restaurant after private previews in May. Flambée Café will be located in the Willow Grove shopping center.

Comments