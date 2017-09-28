BlackGirlMasculine to hold LGBTQ forum tonight

Organizers with Black Girl Masculine will put on a community forum Thursday night in Baton Rouge to discuss LGBTQ issues in the Red Stick community.

The talk is being billed as “Baton Rouge’s First Black LGBTQ+ Forum,” and organizers said they want members of that community to come share ideas for representation events or issues in need of resolution in the city-parish.

Black Girl Masculine was started by Southern University student Tia Banks, who said she wanted to create the kind of space where black gender nonconforming people can feel free to be themselves.

“The Queer Kickback series” is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Goodwood Branch Library, with food, music, and raffles for participants.

Tomorrow!!! We can't wait to share time and space with all of you at the #QueerKickbackSeries Community Forum in… Posted by Blackgirlmasculine on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Image: BlackGirlMasculine / Facebook