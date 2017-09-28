Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

BlackGirlMasculine to hold LGBTQ forum tonight

Russell Jones
14 hours ago

Organizers with Black Girl Masculine will put on a community forum Thursday night in Baton Rouge to discuss LGBTQ issues in the Red Stick community.

The talk is being billed as “Baton Rouge’s First Black LGBTQ+ Forum,” and organizers said they want members of that community to come share ideas for representation events or issues in need of resolution in the city-parish.

Black Girl Masculine was started by Southern University student Tia Banks, who said she wanted to create the kind of space where black gender nonconforming people can feel free to be themselves.

“The Queer Kickback series” is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Goodwood Branch Library, with food, music, and raffles for participants.

Tomorrow!!! We can't wait to share time and space with all of you at the #QueerKickbackSeries Community Forum in…

Posted by Blackgirlmasculine on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Image: BlackGirlMasculine / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

Arts & Culture

Folk art, music, more at 8th Arts Festival

Traditions will be on display and on stage at the 8th Annual Arts Festival in Baton Rouge this weekend. The festival at Perkins Rowe will feature local artists and crafts in the arts market, and Louisiana music through Sunday. Children’s art...

2 weeks ago

september

29sep(sep 29)8:00 pm(sep 29)8:00 pmMovies and Music on the Lawn

29sep(sep 29)8:00 pm(sep 29)8:00 pmFlow Tribe @ The Varsity

29sep(sep 29)9:00 pm(sep 29)9:00 pmGlowRage @ The Texas Club

30sep(sep 30)9:00 pm(sep 30)9:00 pmWorld’s Largest Ghost Hunt

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X