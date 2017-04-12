LSU Basketball’s Antonio Blakeney announced April 11 he’d be submitting his name in the NBA Draft, according to lsusports.net.

“I want to thank my coaches and LSU staff members for providing me with the opportunity to learn on and off the court,” Blakeney said in a statement. “I appreciate the fans who took me in as family from the day I committed, which makes this bittersweet. After weeks of discussion, thoughts and prayers, I have decided to take the next step in my basketball career. With that being said, I would like to announce that I’m entering the 2017 NBA Draft.”

Blakeney is a sophomore guard from Sarasota, Florida.

Photo: DIG file.

