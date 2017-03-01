Baton Rouge blogger Dashing Darlin’ describes her style as trendy, feminine and chic. Learn more about the woman behind the brand, Angelle Marix, a wife and mom of four who balances blogging with her busy schedule.

First of all, why did you decide to name your blog Dashing Darlin’?

To be honest, this was such a hard decision. I knew that I wanted my blog name to have a feminine yet southern ring to it. And, this branding had to reflect me as a person. Dashing is defined as lively, bright and stylish. And, Darlin’ is a word that I have heard throughout my life from the mouths of local friends and family to Rhett Butler from the classic movie, “Gone with the Wind.” If you didn’t know this already, Darling means loved one, treasure, or angel. And, hello, one of my favorite quotes is “Don’t be like the rest of them, darling.” I knocked off the “g” because most of us pronounce those “ing” words the Southern way. So, Dashing Darlin’ was birthed two years ago this week.

How did you become interested in fashion?

As a young girl, the highlight for holidays and for special occasions was not only spending time with family but was going shopping with my mom for the perfect outfit for those events. Gosh, I even used my allowance money to purchase my Barbies the best wardrobe. My love for fashion only continued as I became an adult. There was a time when I dreamed of opening a boutique, but mom life became my top priority. A few years ago, a few of my friends and family members suggested sharing all of my passions on a blog with the world. Fast forward to now, blogging has surpassed all of my ideas of what a dream job would look like.

Describe your style in three words.

Trendy, feminine and chic.

What’s your favorite current trend?

This is a hard one. I would have to say that it is the “off the shoulder” trend. Give me all of the off the shoulder sweaters, tops, and dresses. This trend looks like it is still going strong which I’m not complaining about one bit.

How has Louisiana shaped you in terms of style?

My style definitely exudes some southern, feminine charm. Louisiana has a charming yet bold vibe. I definitely have no reservations when it comes to being both of those. I love pairing a bold lipstick with a flowy, feminine dress. Heck, I pair bold lipstick with every outfit.

What’s the most prized piece in your wardrobe?

My Louis Vuitton Neverfull [purse] is by far the most valuable essential in my closet. There is a joke in our house about my Louis. Let’s just say that he gets special treatment.

Is there a woman in your family who inspired you in terms of beauty and style?

My mom has definitely played a big part in influencing my sense of style. She has always looked her best from those broke days (she was balling on a budget) back in the 80’s to the here and now (no budget these days). At age 73, she still inspires me with her beauty and fashion.

How do you balance maintaining your blog with other parts of your life?

This has been a challenge. Blogging has taught me that I have to plan and then plan some more. While my wife and mom responsibilities take priority, I also value the brand partnerships and value my followers. I try to do as much as possible such as posting on social media, responding to my followers and emails, writing blog content, photoshoots, and brand collaborating while my kids are at school. I’m still mastering the art of sticking with it… a schedule.

What’s the best advice you can give to up-and-coming bloggers?

Just be YOU. If you are passionate about pursuing blogging, learn from others BUT do not imitate or compare yourself to others. There are millions of bloggers in the world so don’t try to blend in with everyone else. Be you. “There is an abundant need in this world for your exact brand of beautiful.”

What’s next for Dashing Darlin’?

I will continue to create great content for brands that I love. I will continue to inspire women to embrace their style and their uniqueness. And, time will tell.. my dreams of a boutique may be part of the future. I can’t wait to see what this year holds for Dashing Darlin’.

Photos courtesy of Katie Barnett.

Comments