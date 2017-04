Alternative rock band Blue October is headed down south on its upcoming tour.

The band will play the Varsity Theatre on May 31. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Best known for the tracks “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean,” the band has also released eight studio albums, including 2016’s “Home,” the band’s most recent release. “Hate Me” has earned more than 34 million views on YouTube.

