Louisiana-born blues singer Tab Benoit has been added to the Ebb & Flow festival lineup, according to an event news release. He’ll play the iHeart Radio stage.

Benoit plays several styles of blues music. He’s won several awards, including the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award in 2007. In 2010, he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Besides his music, Benoit is known for his activism regarding the conservation of Louisiana’s wetlands. He’s founder of the organization “Voice of the Wetlands.”

Ebb & Flow is scheduled for April 1 & 2.

Photo by Bengt Nyman.

