Blues, Electronica, and more jamming tonight
The weekend’s cranking up early Thursday night with plenty of live music around Baton Rouge.
- Minos the Saint & Particle Devotion – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m. to midnight
- Electro Rodeo – The Texas Club, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tone & Timber with Kaycee, Ameal, and Donald – The Guru, 7:30 p.m.
- Shawn Williams – Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Steve Judice – La Divina Cafe, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Phil Brady’s Blues Bar – The Thursday Night Blues Jam with Paula Rangell
- The Bullfish Bar and Kitchen – Live music night and half-price oysters, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Keep an eye on our calendar page for more music, food, and drinks to enjoy around Baton Rouge.
Image: Particle Devotion / Facebook