Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & CultureBusinessNews

Board & Brush is opening its Baton Rouge location next week

Staff
5 hours ago

Baton Rouge is getting a new creative business where residents can try their hands at do-it-yourself projects.

Board & Brush Creative Studio is opening its first Baton Rouge location in Square 46 next to White Star Market on Government Street and is hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening event on Wednesday, August 14 from 5-7 pm to celebrate its arrival.

The event is open to the public, and Board & Brush will be giving away 40 gift bags to the first 40 people to arrive. The event will also feature a random drawing for 10 free workshops, music, food, drinks and more.

View this post on Instagram

We are excited to announce our Grand Opening date

A post shared by BoardandBrushBatonRouge (@boardandbrushbatonrouge) on

Board & Brush hosts DIY sign workshops on a variety of material options including wood, welcome mats, glass, chalkboard, canvas pillows, slate and terra cotta pots. They also have designs available to combine building wooden projects with horticultural instruction, like forcing bulbs and window garden planting.

Board & Brush also offers workshops available for private parties, fundraising and community events, team building and more. You can find the workshop calendar and information on booking here, and you can find information on private party workshops here.

Comments

You may also like

august

09aug5:00 pm9:00 pmSwamp Flashlight Night @ BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center

09aug5:30 pm8:30 pmHurricane Party @ Curbside

09aug6:30 pm9:30 pmMovie in the Park: "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse" @ BREC Gymnasium at Howell Place

09aug8:00 pm11:00 pmOleskies, Biscuithound, and Mike Desmond's Dead Horse @ Mid City Ballroom

09aug8:00 pm11:59 pmJazz Bandito ft. _thesmoothcat & The 9th Life + Cat Bamboo @ Varsity Theatre

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X