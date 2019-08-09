Board & Brush is opening its Baton Rouge location next week

Baton Rouge is getting a new creative business where residents can try their hands at do-it-yourself projects.

Board & Brush Creative Studio is opening its first Baton Rouge location in Square 46 next to White Star Market on Government Street and is hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening event on Wednesday, August 14 from 5-7 pm to celebrate its arrival.

The event is open to the public, and Board & Brush will be giving away 40 gift bags to the first 40 people to arrive. The event will also feature a random drawing for 10 free workshops, music, food, drinks and more.



Board & Brush hosts DIY sign workshops on a variety of material options including wood, welcome mats, glass, chalkboard, canvas pillows, slate and terra cotta pots. They also have designs available to combine building wooden projects with horticultural instruction, like forcing bulbs and window garden planting.

Board & Brush also offers workshops available for private parties, fundraising and community events, team building and more. You can find the workshop calendar and information on booking here, and you can find information on private party workshops here.