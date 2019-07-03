Dig Baton Rouge
Bogies bar set to close, issued eviction notice

5 hours ago

One of the most popular bars near LSU is set to close after one last night out this Saturday, July 6.

Bogies Bar announced on social media that after 25 years in business, it will be “shutting down to work on revamping the Bogie’s experience.”

Bogies has been served with an eviction notice after failure to pay rent and was given five days to vacate the premises.

A spokesperson told WBRZ that a dispute with the business’ landlord “has caused Bogie’s to seek bankruptcy relief. Bogie’s intends to restructure its business affairs in chapter 11 and emerge stronger than ever.”

